DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Lifted to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DLO. TheStreet lowered DLocal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised DLocal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.15.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.05 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DLocal by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

