CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $240.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.04.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $224.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $225.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average is $175.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.