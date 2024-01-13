5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

5N Plus Price Performance

VNP opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$323.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$3.98.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of C$84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2872 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

