CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.20.

CX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 89,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after buying an additional 141,005 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

