Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $180.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $151.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

