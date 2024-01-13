Insider Buying: Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Purchases £34,711.38 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Adonis Pouroulis bought 385,682 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £34,711.38 ($44,246.50).
Chariot Price Performance
Shares of LON:CHAR opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 8.95 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.91. The firm has a market cap of £107.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.55.
About Chariot
