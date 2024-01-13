Insider Buying: Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Purchases £34,711.38 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Adonis Pouroulis bought 385,682 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £34,711.38 ($44,246.50).

Shares of LON:CHAR opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 8.95 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.91. The firm has a market cap of £107.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

