Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,814 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of BlackRock worth $243,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $792.61 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $752.09 and a 200-day moving average of $704.69.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

