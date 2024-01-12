The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $95.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

