Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,037 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $207.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.06. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

