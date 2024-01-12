Grove Bank & Trust Sells 533 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 198.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 684.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $207.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.