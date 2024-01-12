Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,818,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. 474,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,891. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.12. The company has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

