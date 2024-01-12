Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Chubb by 202.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,497 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 9.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

