Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.42. 255,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.79. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

