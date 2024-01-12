Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,599 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $160.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day moving average of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

