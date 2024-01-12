Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

