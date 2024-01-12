4,163 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SO opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

