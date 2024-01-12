Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,037,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50,950.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $573,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 910,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,578. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

