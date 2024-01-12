SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,118. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

