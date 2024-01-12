Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 107 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CME stock opened at $196.40 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.93 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.92.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.