Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $206.03 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,843 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $206,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

