The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $307.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.06 and a 200-day moving average of $289.45. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

