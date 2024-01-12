Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Parker-Hannifin worth $217,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,800,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $462.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.12 and a fifty-two week high of $464.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

