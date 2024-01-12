CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Decreased by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $197.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.92. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

