Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $402,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

