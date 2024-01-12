Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 475,157 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,157 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $69,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.