State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

