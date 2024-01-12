41,897 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,065,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,464,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

