ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $37,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,667. The company has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

