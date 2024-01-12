Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. 2,534,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,033,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

