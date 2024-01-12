Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,259 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.58. 71,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $580.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.41. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $378.22 and a one year high of $631.07. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

