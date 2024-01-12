Grove Bank & Trust Has $195,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

