Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,036 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $170.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.