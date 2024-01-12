Peoples Bank KS Invests $343,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.