First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after acquiring an additional 447,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,618 shares of company stock worth $21,005,204 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

MU stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

