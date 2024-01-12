First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 150,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 141,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $84.51. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

