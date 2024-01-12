Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $190.91 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182,097 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Microchip Technology worth $190,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

