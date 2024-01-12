Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $262.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $64,221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 217,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 191,008 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 110,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2,977.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,035,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,493 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

