Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

