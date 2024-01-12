True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after buying an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average is $90.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

