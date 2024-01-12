Regatta Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.3 %

BA stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.96 and its 200-day moving average is $217.89. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.