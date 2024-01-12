Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $236.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

