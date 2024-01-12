American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $185.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.35. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

