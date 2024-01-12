Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

