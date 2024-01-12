Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $1,486,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 121,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 27,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

