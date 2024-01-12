Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $347.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.07.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

