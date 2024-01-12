Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,037 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $207.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

