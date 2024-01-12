Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after buying an additional 356,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $260.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.