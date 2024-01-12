Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $85.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.