Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 47,992 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,992 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of AbbVie worth $662,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

ABBV stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

