Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 8,894 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $41.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.